Newport News police searching for fatal hit-and-run suspect from April

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News police are searching for a suspect in a deadly hit-and-run from April, according to NNPD.

Around 2:23 a.m. on April 3, Newport News police responded to the Davis Park Drive and Jefferson Avenue area on the report of a car crash involving a pedestrian. Officers found a woman with serious injuries; she was taken to a local hospital, but she died of her injuries, according to NNPD.

During the investigation, officers identified 42-year-old Antonio Jamar Wilson as the suspect. Wilson was charged with felony hit-and-run causing death, NNPD said.

Anyone who may know of Wilson's whereabouts is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

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