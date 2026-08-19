Newport News Schools save hundreds of thousands of dollars with propane bus fleet

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — As students head back to school, Newport News Public Schools is running more than half of its bus fleet on propane — and saving hundreds of thousands of dollars in the process.

The school division pays $1.14 a gallon for propane fuel, compared to $4.24 a gallon for diesel. Last year, that difference saved the division about $439,000.

Shay Coates, executive director of transportation for Newport News Public Schools, said the savings provide financial stability for the division.

"It gives us a peace of mind when we see the prices for diesel going up we already have a peace of mind we'll be fine. We don't have to go to leadership and say we need more money," Coates said.

Newport News has the largest propane bus fleet in Virginia, with 189 of its 294 buses running on propane. Other school divisions in the region also use propane-fueled buses.

Coates said the upfront cost of propane buses is higher, but the long-term savings make them worthwhile.

"We saw we could save in the long run initially when you buy them not so much, but as it goes it pays off and we can see the savings we do," Coates said.

The savings go directly back to the school division.

"Thats money that can go back into the district for any needs they have," Coates said.

The division began purchasing propane buses in 2017 and has a long-term goal of eliminating diesel-fueled buses entirely. Buses that travel on longer trips would still use regular unleaded fuel.

Coates said the environmental benefits of propane also matter in a densely populated area.

"Using propane being a cleaner source of energy is beneficial to a community that is very dense population here the roads are crowded," Coates said.

Propane buses also require less maintenance, which Coates said adds another layer of safety for the community.

"Our buses are some of the biggest things on the roads in Newport News besides tractor trailers for the businesses so we think it's safer for the community," Coates said.

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