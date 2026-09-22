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Virginia State Police asking for the public's help in identifying 2023 Newport News murder suspect

Top Stories: Tuesday, Sept 22
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NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Virginia State Police are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect in a murder near Newport News in 2023.

On Oct. 15, 2023, 47-year-old Mario Amaya Orellana got into a fight with another man on I-64 near Victory Boulevard in Newport News. The man pushed Orellana into the road where he was fatally hit by a car, according to VSP.

The man drove away from the scene in a blue Kia four-door sedan. Witnesses describe him as a light-skinned Black male, around 6 feet tall, with dreadlocks. The pictures below show the suspect's car taken by a witness.

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Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Virginia State Police at 804-750-8788.

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