Second suspect arrested in fatal Teardrop Lane shooting that killed teen: NNPD

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A second suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in July on Teardrop Lane that killed a teenager, according to the Newport News Police Department.

Around 8:48 p.m. on July 17, NNPD officers arrived at the 0 block of Teardrop Lane on the report of a shooting Officers say they found two men who had been shot; one in a car and the second on the ground near the car. Both men were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

One victim, 19-year-old Jason Ernesto Martinez Hernandez, died of his injuries.

Watch previous coverage: Teen dies, man seriously hurt after shooting on Teardrop Lane: NNPD

NNPD investigate deadly Friday night shooting on Teardrop Lane

On July 28, officers arrested 18-year-old Edward Maurice Barcus in connection to the shooting. He was charged with aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and other weapons offenses, according to NNPD.

A 16-year-old teenage boy, who NNPD says they are not identifying due to his age, was arrested on Thursday and charged with:



First degree murder

Two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony

Robbery

Assault: shoot, stab, etc in commission of a felony

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