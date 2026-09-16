Dairy Queen pup cups are back in Hampton Roads to benefit local animal shelters

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Dairy Queen's pup cups are back in Hampton Roads, and buying one for your dog can help animals in need.

The treat is available for $1.99 at participating locations. One dollar from every purchase goes directly to four local animal shelters.

The fundraiser, which started in 2020, benefits the Chesapeake Humane Society, the Norfolk SPCA, the Peninsula SPCA, and the Virginia Beach SPCA. The money helps provide resources to care for animals waiting for new homes.

"It makes a big difference for us because, as a small private shelter, all of our funding comes through community support and fundraisers like these, so it makes a big difference to us," said Jessica Geary of the Peninsula SPCA.

Geary also shared the funds go toward more than just the basics.

"It keeps the roof over the heads of the animals that we take care of. We can, of course, provide food for them, provide treats, provide toys and those comforts, but also enrichment. It's important for animals to, of course, be physically healthy, but we want to make sure they're mentally healthy as well."

Dog owners can bring their pets through the drive-thru or enjoy the patio. Dairy Queen encourages customers to consider their pet's dietary needs before purchasing.

The fundraiser runs through the end of September.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.