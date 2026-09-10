Jury selected in Newport News trial for man accused of killing mom and baby

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A jury has been selected in the trial for the man accused of killing a missing mother and her baby in Newport News.

Carlos Johnson Jr. faces two first-degree murder charges in the April 2017 deaths of Keir Johnson and her infant daughter, Chloe. Johnson was Keir's ex and Chloe's father. The bodies of Keir and Chloe have never been recovered.

Investigators say Johnson killed Keir and Chloe in April 2017. He was arrested in February 2025.

Sixteen jurors will hear the case, including four alternates. The judge ordered the additional alternates due to the projected length of the trial, which could stretch into early October.

Opening statements are scheduled for Friday morning, when both sides will outline their cases.

The Commonwealth says it has nearly 40 potential witnesses. The defense did not identify any witnesses during jury selection.

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