21-year-old man arrested in connection with deadly shooting on Jefferson Avenue

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting on Monday night, according to Newport News police.

Police say Jahkel Nycere Ward of Hampton was arrested at around 7:40 a.m. on Tuesday. Ward was charged with first degree murder, shooting into an occupied building and assault, NNPD said.

“We want to thank our partners at the Virginia State Police and the Norfolk Police Department for their assistance as well as the dedicated team of officers, detectives and forensic specialists at NNPD,” NNPD Chief of Police Steve Drew said.

At around 8:28 p.m. on Monday night, Newport News officers arrived at the 1000th block of Jefferson Avenue on the report of a shooting. They found a man outside who had been shot, later identified as 39-year-old Donovan Wayne Robinson.

Robinson died at the scene, according to NNPD.

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the NNPD non-emergency number at 757-247-2500.

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