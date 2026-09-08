First Warning Forecast: More sunshine through midweek

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Very comfortable through midweek. Building humidity and rain chances to end the week.

The weather looks good for back to work and school today. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low to mid 80s and low humidity (for September).

WTKR News 3

Temperatures will climb to the mid and upper 80s on Wednesday, then jump to the low 90s on Thursday with building humidity. We will still see a nice mix of sun and clouds.

Rain chances will increase for the end of the week as a cold front moves through. Expect scattered showers and storms Friday and for the weekend. Highs will drop back to the mid 80s, but it will still be muggy.

WTKR News 3

Today: A Few Clouds. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: E 5-10

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: S 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

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