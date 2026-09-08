Man shot, killed on Jefferson Avenue: NNPD

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man was shot and killed on Jefferson Avenue on Monday night, according to the Newport News Police Department.

Around 8:28 p.m. on Monday night, Newport News police officers arrived at the 1000th block of Jefferson Avenue on the report of a shooting. They found a man outside who had been shot, and he died at the scene, according to NNPD.

This is an active investigation. Officers say there is no suspect information at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the NNPD non-emergency number at 757-247-2500.

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