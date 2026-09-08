Rep. Bobby Scott hosts Labor Day cookout with outlook to midterm elections

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Members of the community, including U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, gathered in Newport News for Congressman Bobby Scott's annual Labor Day cookout Monday.

The annual event draws Democrats from across Virginia, including Governor Abigail Spanberger.

"The question was — what's your message to Democrats? And the answer is win," Spanberger said.

The event also gives community members the chance to interact face-to-face with elected leaders and candidates on the ballot.

Virginia has several key congressional races this year, including the 1st District contest between Republican Congressman Rob Wittman and Democrat Shannon Taylor, and the 2nd District race between Republican Congresswoman Jen Kiggans and Democrat Elaine Luria.

Luria attended the cookout.

"The path to a majority in the house goes through Virginia's second district," Luria said.

The event is seen as an unofficial start of election season, with early voting beginning September 18.

"Well I think Democrats are doing well across the country the costs are going up not down. We've got a situation where you can actually point to things the president has done that have increased costs like the unnecessary war," said Rep. Bobby Scott (D-Virginia).

When pressed on whether Democrats can flip those districts, Scott was confident.

"I think Democrats can flip districts all over the country," he responded.

On the Republican side, Republican Party of Virginia Chair Jeff Ryer said his party is remaining optimistic, pointing to the Trump administration's record as a list of accomplishments.

"People's income tax bills were much smaller, and their refunds were much greater. No tax on tips, no tax on Social Security, a secure border. The administration continues to make moves to make automobiles especially more affordable. And I think they have a record of accomplishment to which they can point," Ryer said.

Ryer is attending the GOP Midterm Convention in Texas this week, which he said will help energize Republican voters. He also expressed confidence in the candidates his party has fielded in Virginia this year.

"This is especially the case for congressional races, they really are decided based on individual candidacies and issues that are close to people at home," Ryer said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.