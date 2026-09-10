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Man dies after domestic related shooting in Newport News: NNPD

Newport News Police
Leondra Head
Newport News Police
Posted
and last updated

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man has died after an early morning shooting on Thursday that Newport News police say was domestic related.

Officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of 30th Street at around 1:55 a.m. When they arrived, they found two victims inside the house.

A woman was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A man was seriously hurt after the shooting. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died, according to police.

Police say the incident appears to be domestic related.

No information about a suspect has been released.

Newport News police are continuing to investigate the shooting.

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