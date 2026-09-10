First Warning Forecast: More heat and humidity, Rain to end the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Back to heat and humidity today. Building rain chances to end the week.

Feeling more like summer again. Temperatures will jump to the low and mid 90s today with building humidity. It will feel more like the upper 90s to near 100 this afternoon. We will still see a nice mix of sun and clouds and rain chances will remain slim through most of the day. Isolated storms are possible tonight.

WTKR News 3

Rain chances will increase for the end of the week as a cold front moves into the region. Expect scattered showers and storms Friday, mainly in the afternoon to evening. Highs will drop back to the mid 80s, but it will still be muggy.

Showers and storms will linger through the weekend as a string of fronts stalls out across the Mid-Atlantic. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms for Saturday and Sunday. Highs will remain in the mid 80s, but it will feel more like the mid 90s with the humidity.

WTKR News 3

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: SW 10-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Scattered Storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: W/N/E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

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