Man arrested in connection to Military Highway graffiti incident: NPD

NORFOLK, Va. — A man was arrested in connection to several incidents of graffiti tagging on North Military Highway, according to the Norfolk Police Department.

Four street signs were tagged on both sides of North Military Highway. A Chipotle, Lowe's and Northern Tools along the road were also vandalized, according to NPD.

Police arrested 23-year-old Maximilian C. Johnson and charged him with seven counts of vandalism and four counts of damaging public property. He was released on bond, according to NPD.

See previous coverage: Signs on Military Highway in Norfolk tagged with graffiti

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City spokesperson Kelly Straub previously told News 3 that the tagging was believed to have happened early Saturday morning, adding:

"Because of the age of the current signs, the Department of Transportation’s Traffic Operations team will cover them as the cleaning solution typically used will cause further damage. A contractor is being scheduled to remove the four signs, which is expected to cost approximately $20,000. We do not currently have a replacement total."

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