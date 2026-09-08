Signs on Military Highway in Norfolk tagged with graffiti

NORFOLK, Va. — Several highway signs along Military Highway in Norfolk have been covered in graffiti, drawing attention on social media.

The tagged signs are on the northbound side of Military Highway, just south of the intersection with Virginia Beach Boulevard. Signs on the southbound side of the road were also tagged.

Anthony Sabella/WTKR

The signs are about the height of an adjacent overpass that takes some traffic over The Boulevard.

News 3 contacted the city of Norfolk and the Virginia Department of Transportation to find out exactly when the graffiti appeared and what steps are being taken to address it.

City spokesperson Kelly Straub said the tagging was believed to have happened early Saturday morning, adding:

"Because of the age of the current signs, the Department of Transportation’s Traffic Operations team will cover them as the cleaning solution typically used will cause further damage. A contractor is being scheduled to remove the four signs, which is expected to cost approximately $20,000. We do not currently have a replacement total."

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for updates.

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