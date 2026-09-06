Car crashes into front of business on Azalea Garden Road in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — An SUV crashed into a business on Azalea Garden Road in Norfolk Sunday evening after the driver mistakenly accelerated while trying to park, according to police.

Officers were flagged down by a pedestrian around 5:30 p.m. and responded to the 3100 block of Azalea Garden Road, where a Ford Edge had struck a building.

Police said the driver told officers they accidentally hit the accelerator while pulling into a parking spot in front of the business.

The driver and a passenger inside the SUV were not hurt. The business was closed at the time of the crash, and no other injuries were reported.

Norfolk's Fire Marshal's Office was called to inspect the building. After arriving, officials posted a placard on the business as a precaution.

Video from the scene showed damage to the front of the building and the SUV near the business.

It was not immediately clear how extensive the damage was or when the business could reopen.

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