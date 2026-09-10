Newport News study finds wind fences could reduce coal dust in air

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A new study from the city of Newport News says that wind fence configurations could reduce the amount of coal dust in the air, an issue that has been plaguing residents for years.

Newport News residents who live near the coal terminals have been fighting for a fix to the coal dust in the air, which can cause multiple health problems. Yugonda Sample-Jones previously spoke to News 3 about the effects the coal dust has had on her family over the years.

"Me being a resident in the community, I know that my son was affected. He had to be on a nebulizer, inhalers. That's something that we did not experience when we lived in other parts of the country," Sample-Jones said.

Her car and home also had to be frequently cleaned because of marks from the coal dust.

Watch previous coverage: Newport News neighbors await results of coal dust air quality study

Newport News neighbors await results of coal dust air quality study

Researchers from the University of Virginia's Repair Lab placed devices around Newport News to measure air quality. Their studies were released by the city on Thursday, finding that wind fence configurations could reduce dust movement in many conditions.

“The findings indicate that a wind fence could significantly reduce coal dust movement and improve the quality of life for residents in our community. We will continue working with federal and state partners to move this effort forward and identify the resources needed to make this project a reality,” said Mayor Phillip Jones in a release sent to News 3.

City Manager Alan Archer said in the release that the city is committed to "transparency and open communication" with the community as they review the Repair Lab's findings.

Watch previous coverage: Newport News residents voice concerns about coal pollution in city council meeting

Newport News residents voice concerns about coal pollution in city council meeting

“The concerns raised by residents are important to us, and we are committed to listening, sharing information, and evaluating options that could provide relief to the Southeast community,” Archer said. “This study gives us additional information to consider as we continue that work.”

The study will soon be available to the public on the city's sustainability website, alongside additional information from the review and community engagement process.

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