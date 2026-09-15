Carpet blood evidence, police interview take center stage in Carlos Johnson Jr. murder trial

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A forensic scientist testified Tuesday that blood found in a carpet cut from Carlos Johnson Jr.'s living room nearly certainly belongs to Keir Johnson — one of two victims in a murder trial where neither body has ever been recovered.

Carlos Johnson Jr. is accused of killing Keir Johnson and their infant daughter, Chloe. Prosecutors are working to prove both are dead despite the absence of their bodies.

The forensic scientist from the Virginia Department of Forensic Science said the probability that the DNA belonged to someone other than Keir Johnson is 1 in 7.2 billion.

The scientist used Keri's DNA from a toothbrush to compare it to the blood taken from the carpet.

WATCH: Witness testifies he drove Carlos Johnson Jr. across James River Bridge on day mom and baby vanished

Witness testifies he drove Carlos Johnson Jr. across James River Bridge on day mom and baby vanished

Jurors also heard how Keir Johnson's car was found on Arch Street, with a stroller and car seat inside. Investigators searched Carlos Johnson Jr.'s home multiple times, seizing items including receipts and drinking cups.

Carlos Johnson Jr. and Keir Johnson worked together at Smithfield Packaging Company. Several of their coworkers have testified during the trial, including a supervisor who said she tried to mediate a disagreement between the two.

Jurors were also shown a police interview Carlos Johnson Jr. gave at the Newport News Police Station about a month after the disappearances. During the interview, he said he did not know where Keir and Chloe had gone and speculated about several cities they could be in.

After the video was played, a prosecutor asked the Newport News police officer who conducted the interview whether Carlos Johnson Jr. had asked about his missing child.

The officer said no.

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