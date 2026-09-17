Navy's $1.7 billion Hampton Roads investment includes $450 million for Newport News residential towers

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Navy's $1.7 billion investment in Hampton Roads includes more than $450 million for two 17-story residential towers in downtown Newport News and local business owners and city leaders say the impact will be felt across the entire city.

In an agreement with Hunt Military Communities, Newport News will receive two 17-story buildings with 750 two-bedroom units designed for unaccompanied sailors. Renderings show the buildings expected to be constructed along Huntington Avenue and Warwick Boulevard.

Seth Caddell, co-owner of Coastal Fermentory, a local brewery in downtown Newport News, said the project presents a major opportunity for businesses along 23rd Street.

"For us as a business being walking distance from that is going to be a huge opportunity," Caddell said.

"It's massive for us, it's massive for the city of Newport News," Caddell said.

Newport News Mayor Phillip Jones, a Naval Academy graduate, said the project will improve quality of life for young service members while also strengthening the city's economy.

"We're excited that this is going to increase the quality of life for those 18-24 year olds who every single day put on our nation's uniform," Jones said.

Jones said the city will now be able to divert more funds to different parts of Newport News and complete projects across the city more efficiently.

"When you look at our budget either the operating budget or the 5 year CIP we're now going to have more capacity to approach projects all across the city so what you're going to see is this major project this mega project in downtown Newport News you're actually going to feel the ripples throughout the entire city," Jones said.

Newport News seeks state support for Sailor housing project near shipbuilding facility

The city is set to meet with its partners on Oct. 1 to discuss a timeline for the project.

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