Former NNPD Detective says Keir Johnson's cell phone was last used near Carlos Johnson's house

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The murder trial of Carlos Johnson continued Wednesday with testimony from a former police detective who analyzed cell phone and internet data in the case.

The detective, named Trevor Buchanan, testified that Keir Johnson's cell phone last transmitted data in an area near Carlos Johnson's house in downtown Newport News.

Carlos Johnson is charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of Keir Johnson and their daughter Chloe. Their bodies have never been recovered.

Using the cell phone data, Buchanan identified who Carlos Johnson had recently been in contact with and obtained records for those individuals as well.

Buchanan also learned that Keir Johnson's car continued to appear on license plate readers in the area after her disappearance on April 30, 2017. His goal was to determine who was driving her car.

During the investigation, he sought records for Carlos Johnson, Keir Johnson, and a man named Kaheem Delk. Buchanan said he was able to track Delk's movements, which matched the locations where Keir Johnson's car was being spotted.

On Monday, Delk testified that he drove Carlos Johnson over the James River Bridge in what he later learned was Keir Johnson's car. In Isle of Wight County, Delk said Carlos Johnson removed something from the trunk and walked toward the woods, but Delk said he was too afraid to ask what it was.

Buchanan has prepared a full presentation to show the jury on Thursday, which he said took him months to complete. He is expected to be the last witness for the prosecution before the defense presents its case.

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