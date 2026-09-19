Safety Service Patrol worker killed in incident on I-64 in Newport News: VSP

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Safety Service Patrol worker was struck and killed on Interstate 64 in Newport News early Saturday morning, and Virginia State Police are searching for the driver who fled the scene.

Police said the worker was at the scene of an earlier crash around 3:12 a.m. on Sept. 19, along I-64 westbound near the Jefferson Avenue overpass.

Troopers were initially called to the area for a report of someone sleeping in a vehicle on the interstate.

According to the preliminary investigation, a Kia Sorento crashed into the back of a Virginia State Police vehicle that had responded to the scene.

The trooper was outside the patrol vehicle when it was hit and was not hurt.

While crews were still at the scene, police said the Safety Service Patrol worker was struck by a third vehicle, described as an orange Dodge Charger.

The driver of the Charger fled the scene. The worker suffered fatal injuries.

Police have not released the worker's name as they work to notify the victim's family.

The 44-year-old Newport News driver of the Kia Sorento is now facing charges of reckless driving and driving while suspended in connection with the initial crash involving the state police vehicle.

Virginia State Police are still searching for the orange Dodge Charger.

Anyone who witnessed what happened or has information about the Charger is asked to call Virginia State Police at (804) 750-8788.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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