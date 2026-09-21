Newport News motorcycle crash kills rider, injures juvenile

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A motorcyclist is dead and their passenger is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a crash on Warwick Boulevard in Newport News early Monday morning.

Newport News Police responded at approximately 5:45 a.m. to the 7800 block of Warwick Boulevard for a report of a crash involving a motorcycle and a sedan.

The motorcyclist, an adult male, was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

A juvenile passenger in the sedan was transported to a separate hospital with life-threatening injuries.

All lanes have since reopened. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

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