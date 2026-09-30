Riverside Health offers free flu shots in Newport News as Virginia reports third pediatric flu death

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A preschool-age child in Virginia's Eastern Region has died from flu complications, marking the third confirmed pediatric flu death in the state this season, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Riverside Health is administering free flu shots in Newport News for those who want to drive through or walk up to receive a vaccine.

Ciboney Wells came out to get her flu shot to lower the risk of getting herself and her family sick.

"It's important to get it because you don't want to get the flu and then you pass it on to other people," Wells said.

"Think about the kids, very important as someone who's a parent I don't want my child to get the flu, I don't want to pass it on to him so I do my best to prevent that from happening," Wells said.

As of Sept. 19, the Virginia Department of Health says respiratory illness levels statewide remain low and stable. However, flu season is starting back up.

"We are already seeing a rise in flu cases so we're just out trying to help support our local communities," Amy Harden with Riverside Medical Group said.

Harden says flu season typically runs from mid-to-late September through around February and can affect people of all ages.

"It varies I mean it can be from infant to elderly geriatrics," Harden said.

Health officials say there are several ways to help prevent the spread of flu, including getting vaccinated, washing your hands, and staying home when you're sick.

Riverside Health will administer free flu shots at their clinic throughout October in different parts of the Peninsula.

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