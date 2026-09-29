Newport News school division studies rezoning options as families voice concerns over magnet program

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News school division is working with a planning and design firm to study the entire school system and determine whether there are more efficient and effective ways to operate the division, including changing school zones.

Earlier this year, School Board Chair Dr. Terri Best announced the division would be reviewing the elementary magnet school structure. Best cited issues including a bus driver shortage, concerns about students spending long periods of time on the bus, and concerns about equity.

"These realities require us to examine how we must most effectively and equitably deliver high quality instruction and support to every child," Best said.

Under the current magnet school program, some students are bussed out of their neighborhoods to attend other schools.

Candace Jones said her grandson attends Achievable Dream Academy in downtown Newport News, even though he lives in a more northern part of the city.

"He's very very smart very good with numbers and he's doing very well at Achievable Dream," Jones said.

Lisa Loyd said she has seen the impact magnet schools have had on her grandchildren.

"I have grandchildren. I've seen the progress with going to magnet school and what it has done for my two granddaughters," Loyd said.

This week, the school division is holding three community meetings where residents can learn about the review process and provide feedback.

"We just want to make sure we show up at the meetings to kind of, you know, voice how we feel about the rezoning, rebounding, however they want to name it. Some kids deserve to be in these programs," said Kashonda White-Mizelle, another parent.

The planning and design firm is expected to gather feedback through the fall and present recommendations to the school board early next year. If approved, those recommendations could take effect in fall 2027.

Best previously said no final decisions have been made.

For some families, the uncertainty has been unsettling.

"It's like a big shock to us," Jones said.

This week's meetings are being held on the following dates and times:

Tuesday, September 29, 6-8 p.m., Warwick High School

Wednesday, September 30, 6-8 p.m., Woodside High School

Thursday, October 1, 6-8 p.m., Heritage High School This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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