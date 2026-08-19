Moped driver severely injured in hit and run: NNPD

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man driving a moped was severely injured in a hit and run on Dresden Drive Wednesday afternoon, according to the Newport News Police Department.

Around 2:53 p.m., Newport News police arrived at the Dresden Drive and Kendall Drive intersection on the report of a car crash. Police say they found a man with serious injuries, and he was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The man was driving a moped when he was hit by a truck; the truck did not stop after the accident, according to the preliminary investigation. Police say they have found the truck but are still trying to locate the driver, believed to be a man.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

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