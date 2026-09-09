N.C. Ferry Division talks tolling plans, Ocracoke pushes for priority pass

HATTERAS, N.C. — North Carolina's Ferry Division has been hosting community meetings the past two weeks. Happening in communities with traditionally free ferry routes, like Ocracoke and Knotts Island, that will now be tolled starting Jan. 1, 2027, through legislation passed in the state budget this summer.

At the meetings, Ferry Division representatives are outlining their process of instituting the tolls in just a few months and allowing impacted neighbors a chance to weigh in on what they'd like to see.

Despite a recent joint resolution approved by coastal counties including Currituck, Dare and Hyde, calling on state leaders to waive ferry tolls on neighbors living in areas with ferry terminals, Ferry Director Jed Dixon made it clear that it's all systems go for the tolls to begin at the start of next year.

"The legislation is clear that tolling will be beginning on January 1st. It also speaks to the commuter passes tied to the 20 coastal counties that can be purchased for $150," said Dixon.

Dixon says it is a short timeline, but they plan to have everything in place for phase one by the start of the year.

"Initially, it'll be done with cash or credit card at each of those routes. It'll likely be a manual collection out of the gate till we can move forward with a more permanent collection method," said Dixon.

One continued concern from Ocracoke Island neighbors and Ocracoke Access Alliance Executive Director Justin LeBlanc is the longtime priority pass for neighbors who call the island home.

"The priority pass is a program that allows the residents of Ocracoke when they acquire a pass to board the ferry first. It's essential for the daily activities of life when we have to get on and off the island to go to medical appointments, or to a dentist, to run regular everyday life errands, to go visit friends and family. The idea of having to wait hours behind a tourist line in order to do those daily activities is a real challenge," said LeBlanc.

But Dixon says that right now, it's not included in the legislation.

"The priority pass for residents that historically has been authorized, is not recognized in the new legislation," said Dixon.

LeBlanc tells News 3 that the OAA is hoping to have that changed.

"We would like them to continue that program. They say that they need authorization from the General Assembly to continue the program. We're actively working to lobby the General Assembly to get that authorization, and we're hopeful that we can do so in a timely manner," said LeBlanc.

Dixon tells News 3 that the Ferry Division will present their proposed rates and plan to the state Board of Transportation in October and expects to have everything finalized in November.

Though LeBlanc and the OAA continue to feel there should be a delay in the tolling, he does feel starting the tolling in the offseason will allow for improvement by the start of the busy tourism season next year.

"They're starting in January, which is the off season for the tourist economy here on the Outer Banks, and so we've got a few months to be able to work out kinks when ridership is relatively low. My hope, and I think the community's hope, is that they'll be able to do just that. Work out kinks, improve the system, so that when we get to Memorial Day and tourist crowds start really showing up, that we can have a better system in place by that time," said LeBlanc.

Neighbors can continue to submit their comments online at the link here.

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