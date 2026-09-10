OBX to DC: 350-mile bike ride supports wounded veterans, celebrates Air Force

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — At the base of the Wright Brothers National Memorial is where more than 300 cyclists set off on a 350-mile bike ride to the Air Force Memorial in Washington, D.C., on Thursday. The group of military veterans and civilians alike are part of the 5th Air Force Heritage Memorial to Memorial Bicycle Ride.

Amy Eaton lives in the Outer Banks, is an Air Force reservist and member of the Air Force Cycling Team. Eaton has been part of the ride since it started five years ago and shares what that means to her.

"It's a little bit surreal, to be honest," said Eaton.

The annual ride starts at the birthplace of aviation and ends 350 miles north at the Air Force Memorial in Washington, D.C. Surf Beletic is the director of the ride and shares what this journey is all about.

Will Thomas Cyclists starting their ride at the Wright Brothers National Memorial Thursday morning.

"We celebrate the United States Air Force, we promote fitness and recruiting, and we support our wounded," said Beletic.

The ride raises money for the Wounded Airmen and Guardians Program. This year the ride raised $110,000 for that program and another $24,000 for sister organizations supporting veterans and civilians. Beletic made it clear this ride supports all wounded veterans, whether that came in the line of duty or after they came home.

This week, News 3 Outer Banks reporter Will Thomas was able to spend time with wounded veterans and civilians taking on the challenge like Navy veteran Gerard Ah-Fook. Ah-Fook shared what it means to be part of the ride.

"I'm grateful for it, and that's what I get to feel. I get to feel the camaraderie, get to feel the empowerment, to feel like I am strong and capable, despite what's happened to me," said Ah-Fook.

Seeing the wounded veterans taking on this mission is inspiring to everyone who is part of the ride.

"The wounded do more for us than we do for them. So let's make sure that's clear to everybody, they inspire us," said Beletic.

Will Thomas Cyclists in Kitty Hawk riding towards the Wright Memorial Bridge on Thursday.

"It's so heartwarming to not only be able to be here and ride alongside the wounded, but to see them pushing through you know some things that people, a lot of people, might not be able to push through," said Eaton.

North Carolina Lt. Gov. Rachel Hunt also made the trip from Raleigh to show her support for the military.

"This is such a great opportunity to show our real support for our service men and women, especially those who are wounded in action," said Hunt.

The ride stretches over a four-day period. On Sunday, the more than 300 participants will arrive at the Air Force Memorial in Washington, D.C.

The ride has grown from 60 people in the first year to now around 350 this year.

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