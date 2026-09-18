Safety concerns end First Flight High School varsity football season early

OUTER BANKS, N.C. — First Flight High School has canceled the remainder of its varsity football season, citing concerns about player safety and a lack of healthy players available to compete.

The school announced the decision Friday in a message posted to its Facebook page. According to the post, families also received the message Friday morning through email and Infinite Campus.

Principal Joseph Bell Tyson made the decision after receiving input from the football coaching staff, athletic director and athletic trainer, according to the school.

School officials said the varsity roster has become extremely limited, leaving few players available to rotate into positions or replace starters because of injuries or fatigue.

In several position groups, the school said its depth chart is at or near the minimum needed to safely compete at the varsity level.

"Simply put, we do not have enough varsity players or adequate depth across the roster to safely continue the season," the school said in its Facebook post.

Tyson met with players, parents, coaches and staff Thursday afternoon in the First Flight High School cafeteria to explain the decision and answer questions.

"We recognize the tremendous commitment and effort our football players, coaches, and families have made this season," Tyson said. "We understand how difficult this decision is, particularly for our seniors. However, our responsibility is to make decisions that protect the health and safety of our students. We simply do not have enough varsity players or the depth necessary to safely continue competing at the varsity level."

While the varsity season is ending early, players could still have an opportunity to get on the field.

According to the school's post, First Flight worked with the North Carolina High School Athletic Association commissioner and received permission for First Flight players, including seniors, to participate with the junior varsity team for the remainder of the season.

Players who choose to do so would also need approval from the opponent.

School officials said that option gives student-athletes an opportunity to continue practicing and competing while addressing the safety concerns surrounding the varsity roster.

First Flight acknowledged the impact the decision will have on players, coaches and families, particularly seniors playing their final year of high school football.

"While this is not the outcome anyone hoped for, the school remains proud of the commitment these student-athletes have demonstrated throughout the season and will continue to support them and the First Flight football program," the school said.

The school said the health, safety and well-being of its students remain its highest priority.

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