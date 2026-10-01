Man found dead on Thole Street, police investigation underway

NORFOLK, Va. — An investigation is underway after a man was found dead Thursday night on Thole Street, according to the Norfolk Police Department.

Around 5:35 p.m., police arrived at the 400 block of Thole Street on the report of an unresponsive man in the bushes near a home. Norfolk Fire-Rescue arrived and pronounced the man dead on the scene, according to NPD.

Norfolk detectives and forensics are on scene investigating the incident and circumstances around the man's death.

This is an ongoing investigation, additional information will be shared when it is available.

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.