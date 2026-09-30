Norfolk courthouse offers new marriage package for couples looking to save

NORFOLK, Va. — Couples looking to save money on their wedding day have a new option in Norfolk — and it comes with a photo to remember the moment.

As of June 2026, the Norfolk Circuit Court offers a marriage package that includes a photo taken inside a newly decorated room and a commemorative marriage certificate for $20. Combined with the $30 marriage license fee and a $75 commissioner's fee, couples can get married for a total of $125.

Crystal Daniels, chief deputy at Norfolk Circuit Court, said the upgraded space was designed with couples in mind.

"This is a very special moment for them, so we want the room to look good as well and if you can't afford a photographer, you have at least something that will give you this moment back," Daniels said.

Daniels said the package was inspired by marriage commissioner Deneshia Swann, who noticed couples frequently asking for photos during their ceremonies.

"She's the one that said, ‘a lot of people ask me to take pictures. How can we work on that? What can we do to make that happen?’" Daniels said.

Swann said she wants every couple who comes through to feel welcome.

"I want people to feel comfortable and loved and I'm happy that they chose me to be a part of like their special moment," Swann said.

No appointment is needed at the Norfolk Circuit Court, but Swann said Fridays are the busiest days.

"On our busiest days we can marry between 20 and 30 people," Swann said.

Norfolk resident Sabrena Berky married her partner at the waterfront two years ago and filed the paperwork with the Norfolk Circuit Court Clerk's Office that same day. She said the decision to skip a traditional wedding came down to cost.

"We thought about having a [traditional] wedding, and we started pricing things out, and then what really just, like, put it into perspective was the cost of napkins. I was like, this is crazy. I'm not paying that [price] for napkins, we're eloping," Berky said.

Berky said the choice has paid off in many ways.

"It was truly a great financial decision because now I can put that money, and we did like into our home and into what we are going to be growing in Norfolk," Berky said.

Photographer Hayley-Ann Vasco documented Berky's elopement and has since put together an extensive wedding guide for couples considering a Norfolk courthouse ceremony. The guide covers everything from the best time to get married to how long the process takes and where to park.

"When you have a small wedding or an elopement the possibilities are endless for what you can do on that day," Vasco said.

Berky said Vasco's involvement went far beyond photography.

"I will never be able to thank her enough for everything she poured into it. It was so much more than hiring a photographer. I truly hired like a built-in day of planner," Berky said.

Vasco said couples should not feel pressured to follow tradition.

"I just love that every single day is completely different because it's all catered to exactly what the couple wants. You don't have to feel like you're fitting in the traditional mold of like a big wedding," Vasco said.

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