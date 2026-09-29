Heavy police presence at a home on Wedgewood Drive in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — A heavy police presence is at the scene of a home on Wedgewood Drive in Norfolk, not far from Little Creek Road.

Heavy police presence on Wedgewood Drive

A WTKR photojournalist at the scene reports that officers are handling the scene like a barricade situation.

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