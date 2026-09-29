Dog missing after construction material falls on car in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach woman is recovering in the hospital after a piece of construction material allegedly fell on top of her car while she was driving on Elbow Road Monday evening.

Two of the woman’s dogs were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash. One was severely injured and taken to a veterinarian, while the other, a German shepherd named Mikey, ran away during the chaos.

Now, members of the community are searching for Mikey.

John Hood

Aubree Midgett, who lives near Elbow Road, said she was returning from CVS Monday evening when she heard a loud boom.

She said when she came around the corner of Elbow Road, she saw a pole had somehow landed on top of a car.

Midgett said she approached the scene and found the driver complaining of chest pain.

“I was concerned about the woman in the front because she was complaining of chest pain,” Midgett said. “They were trying to move her, so I talked to her for a little bit, tried to calm her down some.”

Midgett said she soon learned the woman was also worried about her dogs.

“It was something out of a movie. I was really shocked,” Midgett said. “I had to process what I was kind of seeing.”

John Hood

Sasha Jones, another neighbor, said she knows the woman who was injured. Jones said their dogs had played together before the crash.

She said she received a text from the friend just minutes after the crash, asking her to call 911.

“I called her, she explained where she was and that Vooka was hurt, and Mikey took off, and my dad and I just came running,” Jones said.

Jones said Vooka is recovering at a veterinarian’s office. She and several other community members have been searching the area near the crash for Mikey.

The city said it is aware of the accident and is working with the Virginia Beach Police Department as the investigation continues.

“I never thought that something like that could have happened, and the fact that it did is terrifying,” Jones said.

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