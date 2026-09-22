Virginia Beach prepares for possible flooding later this week

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Businesses near the Lynnhaven Inlet are preparing for the possibility of flooding later this week as rising tides and weather conditions could bring water into parts of the area.

Sean King, who has worked at The Back Deck for six years, said he has become accustomed to seeing water reach the restaurant during high tides.

“It’s a wave, you know, pun intended,” King said.

John Hood

King recalled flooding at The Back Deck last October, when water rose to about midway up his calf.

“It was like midway up through my calf, so somewhere around there, so you know, however many inches that is,” King said.

Despite the flooding, King said the restaurant did not experience any serious damage.

Some customers told King Tuesday that they plan to return in rain boots if the restaurant floods again.

“I have off, but I’ll probably end up being in here drinking too, being part of the fun,” King said. “You just turn it into a blast, you know.”

John Hood

While some residents and businesses are prepared to make the most of the conditions, Virginia Beach officials are reminding residents who live in flood-prone areas that they can park in nonreserved spaces at city parking garages.

City crews are also taking several other precautions ahead of the potential flooding.

Loose objects and materials along the coastline will be secured, while Public Works crews are making necessary tide gate adjustments and conducting pump-down operations as needed to increase water storage capacity.

Crews are also preparing and staging high-water signs and other traffic-control devices in case road closures become necessary.

The city's Emergency Management team is coordinating preparedness efforts among city departments and maintaining communication with neighboring localities and state agencies.

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