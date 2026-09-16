Virginia Beach earns higher FEMA rating, boosting flood insurance discount

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach residents with eligible flood insurance policies could see a larger discount beginning with their next policy renewal.

The city is moving from a Class 7 to a Class 6 rating under the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Community Rating System, increasing the discount on eligible National Flood Insurance Program policies from 15% to 20%.

Virginia Beach has nearly 20,000 flood insurance policies, according to the city.

John Hood

The Community Rating System, or CRS, was developed by FEMA in 1990. The program gives communities credit for taking actions that reduce flood risk, including public outreach, drainage system maintenance, and flood-warning programs.

Communities earn points for those activities, which are used to determine their CRS classification. Higher-performing communities can receive larger discounts on eligible NFIP policies.

Virginia Beach joined the CRS program in 2019 and has maintained a Class 7 rating, which provides a 15% discount on eligible flood insurance policies.

The city says additional activities have allowed it to earn enough points to move to Class 6. That change will increase the discount to 20% effective Oct. 1, 2026.

John Hood

The CRS discount is applied automatically to eligible NFIP policies that are rated at the full-risk premium, according to FEMA. The discount applies regardless of flood zone.

Policyholders generally do not need to take action to receive the discount.

Residents who do not see the new discount reflected on their policy at renewal should contact their flood insurance agent or insurer to determine whether they qualify.

The CRS discount applies to eligible NFIP policies and is separate from other factors that can affect the cost of an individual flood insurance policy.

Contact John Hood Do you have a news tip or story idea for News 3's Virginia Beach Neighborhood News Reporter John Hood? Let him know Name Email Phone Share your tip/idea Captcha Submit

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.