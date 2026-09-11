Virginia Beach honors 9/11 victims, first responders 25 years later

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Dozens gathered Friday at the Virginia Beach Fire Training Center to mark 25 years since the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, remember those who lost their lives and honor the first responders who rushed to help.

The ceremony was held in front of a piece of steel from the north face of the South Tower of the World Trade Center.

Nearly 3,000 people were killed in the attacks, while many more first responders and others later died from illnesses related to their work at the sites. Among those killed were 343 members of the New York City Fire Department who died while responding to the attacks.

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“Twenty-five years ago, September 11th reminded us that America is not defined by what divides us,” Virginia Beach Fire Chief Ken Pravetz said. “America is defined by what we're willing to do for one another.”

Pravetz said the first responders who answered the call that day did what they were trained to do, running toward danger to help those in need.

“They did what they were trained to do, they went towards the fire, they went toward the collapse, they went toward the people who needed help, and some never came home,” Pravetz said.

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Among the agencies that responded was Virginia Task Force 2, a search-and-rescue team based in Virginia Beach. Members traveled to Washington, D.C., to assist with the response at the Pentagon, which was struck by a hijacked plane on Sept. 11.

For eight days, Virginia emergency responders worked in the Pentagon's ruins, recovering victims, removing debris, and helping ensure the damaged building did not continue to collapse.

Melvin Mathias, who led Virginia Task Force 2 during the 9/11 response, said the attacks changed the country and strengthened the commitment of emergency responders.

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“When I look back and see what they've done with this training center and what the Virginia Beach Fire Department has become, it galvanized the country,” Mathias said. “It galvanized the rescue workers, the dispatchers, the firefighters, and EMS. The country changed. In the blink of an eye, the country became more involved.”

Twenty-five years later, those who responded said they continue to see a strong willingness among people to serve their communities and help others.

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