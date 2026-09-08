Virginia Beach opens door to proposals for former MOCA building

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The former home of the Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art has sat largely empty since the museum moved to its new location at Batten University earlier this year.

Now, Virginia Beach city leaders are looking for proposals for what could take over the building near the Oceanfront and the ViBe Creative District.

The Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art, known as MOCA, officially closed its former location in January as it prepared to move to its new home at Batten University.

John Hood

Because of the building's location and proximity to the Oceanfront and ViBe District, city leaders said they want to find a new use that will benefit the community.

A mayor's advisory panel was formed in the spring and held meetings throughout the summer to gather public input on the future of the property.

"The community did not identify one single preferred use. Instead, the engagement helped identify the qualities and priorities people would like to see carried forward into the property's next chapter," said Emily Labows, the city's cultural affairs director.

John Hood

City leaders were presented with six guidelines on Tuesday that will be considered as proposals for the property are reviewed.

The top guideline calls for maintaining the property's identity around arts and culture.

Councilman Michael Berlucchi, who represents District 3, said residents should not be concerned that the property will lose its cultural purpose.

"There are alternative uses on that site, and we have decided collectively as a community, and that's been supported by the council, that that site will continue to provide a community benefit that includes a cultural and artistic benefit for all of Virginia Beach and for the region," Berlucchi said.

John Hood

City leaders were already aware of two nonprofits interested in using the space when MOCA's lease was initially set to expire in 2025.

The city will now issue a request for proposals from organizations interested in leasing or taking over the space.

City officials will review the proposals as they consider the property's next chapter.

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