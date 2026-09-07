Virginia Beach Super Girl Surf Festival draws over 70,000 people in first two days

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Thousands of people gathered at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront over Labor Day weekend for the inaugural Virginia Beach Super Girl Surf Festival.

Festival organizers said more than 70,000 people attended during the first two days of the event, while about 2,000 women competed across 12 different sports.

“We've already had over 70,000 people in the first two days, the concerts were phenomenal, we've had about 2,000 women competing in 12 different sports,” festival organizer Rick Bratman said. “There's a 5K happening right behind me right now.”

John Hood

The festival also gave local athletes an opportunity to compete. Kamryn Smith, a freshman at Kellam High School, won the inaugural 5K.

“It's great with all the girls seeing all their [the festival's] races and stuff, so I would definitely recommend it,” Smith said.

The event also attracted participants from outside Virginia. Connie Stowers, known as the Real Eskater on social media, traveled from New England to help teach a roller-skating class.

“I wanted to show New England what Virginia Beach has to offer for Super Girl Fest so we can bring everyone here next year,” Stowers said.

John Hood

Stowers said the festival created a strong sense of community among participants.

“This is like the ultimate girl power event,” she said. “I have felt so much community. I came down pretty much alone. I had a friend here the first couple of days, but everyone has been so welcoming. You would never know a lot of people here don't know each other.”

Organizers said the festival will return to Virginia Beach for the next several years.

“We've had just an incredible first year, the city's been wonderful to work with,” Bratman said. “Yeah, just mark us on your calendar for Labor Day weekend for the next few years for sure.”

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