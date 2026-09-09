Virginia 2nd District candidates Luria, Kiggans lay out health care plans

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — With early voting set to begin Sept. 18, Democratic candidate Elaine Luria and Republican Rep. Jen Kiggans are outlining their plans for health care as they face off again in Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District.

Luria said health care costs are among the top concerns she hears from voters across the district.

“Everywhere we go across the district we hear that costs are at the top of people's mind and at the top of that list is health care,” Luria said.

If elected, Luria said she would work to restore Medicaid funding she says was cut under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. She also said she would work to extend TRICARE coverage for military families and their children until age 26.

Luria said her health care plan focuses on three areas: reducing the cost of health care, reducing its complexity and addressing gaps in rural health care.

“One of the key things we're hearing out in the western parts of the district, out in Franklin, Southampton Medical Center is one of the rural health centers in critical risk of closing,” Luria said. “That is really a life or death situation if people have no health care nearby.”

“This is not a black and white issue. This is not just campaign talking points that we are going to spit back because it's campaign season. These are serious discussions,” Kiggans said.

On Medicaid, Kiggans said the reforms included in the federal legislation were intended to reduce fraud and preserve the program for people who need it most.

Kiggans said her health care plan focuses on six areas: health care for families, military families, providers, older adults, long-term care reform, and rural health.

She also said she is looking at the challenges facing Southampton Medical Center, including its struggle to attract healthcare providers.

“I need to be able to have a functioning hospital and facility, and Bon Secours is doing a good job, but it's very difficult for them,” Kiggans said. “Even if we continue to shovel money at them, I want to make sure they are spending money in the best ways to give that accessible and affordable health care, but there are different ways to do rural health care.”

Early voting in Virginia begins Sept. 18 and runs through Oct. 31. Election Day is Nov. 3.

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