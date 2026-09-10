Virginia Beach Oceanfront shooting: 2 suspects head to grand jury

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two suspects charged in connection with a spring shooting at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront appeared in court Thursday, where prosecutors presented surveillance video and new details about what led to the gunfire that injured eight people.

The shooting happened April 11 on Atlantic Avenue between 14th and 15th streets. The incident eventually contributed to the city implementing a temporary curfew in parts of the Oceanfront.

Surveillance video played in court Thursday showed two groups coming together on Atlantic Avenue shortly before shots were fired. Prosecutors said the groups were not from Hampton Roads. One group was from the greater Richmond area, while the other was from Lancaster, Virginia.

John Hood

Two of the suspects, Jamya Williams and Isaiah Charity, were part of the Richmond-area group.

According to evidence presented in court, the confrontation began when a member of the Richmond-area group threw a punch at someone from the other group, starting a fight.

Prosecutors said Williams then pulled out a gun. A Virginia Beach detective said Williams has said she did so to protect herself.

Eight people were injured in the shooting, with some victims requiring surgery.

John Hood

Ja-Quarrius Morris, who was with the Lancaster group and was also arrested in connection with the shooting, allegedly returned fire, according to evidence presented in court.

Prosecutors also argued that Charity fired three shots as he ran toward the Beach Arcade.

Charity's defense attorney argued Thursday that there was no evidence showing Charity was responsible for shooting any of the victims. The defense argued that Charity was attempting to get away from the incident before returning fire.

John Hood

Prosecutors countered that Charity was acting in concert with Williams, meaning they were working together in the incident.

Charity's defense argued that he did not know Williams had a gun or could have known that the fight would escalate into gunfire.

The judge sided with prosecutors, and the charges against Charity were not dismissed.

The case is expected to go before the next grand jury.

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