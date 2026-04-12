8 injured in Virginia Beach Oceanfront shooting; 2 suspects sought, police say

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Eight people were hurt in a shooting Saturday night at the Oceanfront, and police say at least two suspects remain on the run.

Officers with the Virginia Beach Police Department were patrolling the area when they responded to reports of gunfire and a ShotSpotter alert around 9:50 p.m. in the 1400 block of Atlantic Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found eight people with gunshot wounds. All were taken to local hospitals with injuries ranging from non-life-threatening to serious. Police said all are expected to survive.

Investigators say the shooting stemmed from an altercation between two unrelated groups of young adults and juveniles that escalated into an exchange of gunfire. Detectives believe at least three people fired shots, including one of the individuals who was wounded.

Police arrested one suspect, identified as 18-year-old Jamaya Williams of Henrico County. Williams, who was also shot, is accused of illegally possessing two firearms and faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, reckless handling of a firearm causing injury and violations of a protective order.

Authorities have identified a second suspect as 18-year-old Isaiah Charity of Richmond, who faces multiple warrants, including aggravated malicious wounding and firearm-related charges. A third suspect has not been identified but is described as a Black male wearing a dark-colored hoodie with possible red lettering on the back.

The seven other people injured include adults and juveniles from across Virginia and one from Georgia. Police did not release their names.

During the investigation, officers also arrested 21-year-old Jahmari Savage of Chesapeake on a charge of carrying a concealed weapon. Police said he was not involved in the shooting.

The investigation remains ongoing. Police are asking anyone with information or video from the scene to contact the Virginia Beach Police Department or submit tips anonymously through Crime Solvers.