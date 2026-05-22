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Drinking suspected as reason for hit-and-run that left pedestrian dead: VBPD

Virginia Beach Police FILE
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Virginia Beach Police FILE
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VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man was charged for a car crash that left a pedestrian dead on Thursday, Virginia Beach police said Friday.

48-year-old John Peacock was charged with manslaughter and felony hit-and-run, according to Virginia Beach police.

On Thursday around 9 p.m., officers responded to a car crash that left a pedestrian injured in the 900 block of Pacific Avenue. Crews from VBPD, VBFD, and VBEMS found 34-year-old Kathleen Bachand dead at the scene, according to police. An investigation by VBPD’s Traffic Safety Unit determined that Bachand died after being hit by a vehicle while she was in a crosswalk — the vehicle fled the scene.

Peacock was found in a nearby hotel parking lot and was taken into custody without incident. Virginia Beach police say alcohol is suspected as a reason for this incident.

This incident remains under investigation, according to Virginia Beach police.

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