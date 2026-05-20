Arrest made in Virginia Beach 1986 murder cold case

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Connecticut man was arrested on Monday in connection with the homicide of a woman in Virginia Beach 40 years ago.

Virginia Beach Police Department Cold Case Squad’s investigation led to Newington Police Department arresting 66-year-old Charles Randell Barry for the rape and murder of 22-year-old Roberta Walls.

Virginia Beach police said Walls’ body was found in a field behind Old Donation Elementary School on May 15, 1986. Roberta had last been seen alive the night before at Bayside Public Library across from the location where her body was found, investigators said in 2017. According to the Crime Solvers file on her case, Roberta was known to frequent the Aragona area of Virginia Beach and the Ocean View area of Norfolk.

Persistent investigative work and advancement in technology were key to solving the case, Virginia Beach police said.

News 3 reported in 2017 on how police used modern technology to develop a sketch of a person of interest. Investigators sent DNA from the scene to a lab where the sketches were developed. The sketches showed the person of interest at two possible ages -- 25 and 55.

Watch related: Sketch released in cold case murder

Sketch released in cold case murder

Nearly 10 years ago, investigators were hopeful the new lead could eventually help them solve the case that has now led to a long-awaited arrest.

"I want to solve them. All the years on him doesn't really matter. I don't care if it was yesterday or 31 years ago. We just want to solve them all," Virginia Beach Police Detective Angela Curran said in 2017.

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