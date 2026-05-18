Motorcyclist driving over 100mph killed in crash with VBPD vehicle after police chase

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A motorcyclist who led Virginia State Police on a chase at over 100 mph in Virginia Beach early Monday morning died after they crashed into another VBPD unit not on Lynnhanven Parkway.

VSP had tried to pull over the motorcycle on I-264 in Virginia Beach for reckless driving, but they refused to stop, police say.

The driver got off 264 at Lynnhaven Parkway and crashed into a VBPD vehicle crossing Fern Ridge Road. They were ejected and died at the scene.

The VBPD officer in the crash was taken to the hospital.

The motorcyclist has not yet been identified.

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