220-pound sea turtle makes triumphant return home after rehab from deadly injury

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A 220-pound loggerhead sea turtle washed up on the Oceanfront back in 2025, and after an eight-month long rehab, he got to return to the ocean on Tuesday, according to the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center.

"Diamond" the sea turtle spent eight months at the Darden Marine Animal Conservation Center for rehabilitation. He first washed up on the Virginia Beach Oceanfront back in Sept. 9, 2025, according to the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center.

The Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center says the Stranding Response Team saved Diamond's life. The large sea turtle received emergency medical care from this crew after he was first reported washed up on the Oceanfront. Professionals at the rehab facility discovered that a stingray barb was stuck in Diamond's tongue and that his airway was clogged by both water and sand.

Diamond had the stingray barb removed during his time at the rehab facility. He also went through physical therapy on his jaw so he could eat on his own, according to the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center.

The Stranding Response Team gathered to cheer on Diamond as he made his triumphant return to the ocean on Tuesday. The Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center says losing Diamond would have damaged the loggerhead sea turtle population.

Anyone who sees a marine animal distressed, injured or deceased is encouraged to contact the local Stranding Response Hotline at (757) 385-7575.

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