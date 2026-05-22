2027 Patriotic Festival at the Oceanfront: Ella Langley, Riley Green to headline

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Performances for the 2027 Patriotic Festival have been announced as the annual event prepares to make its return to the Oceanfront.

The Patriotic Festival, which first began over two decades ago, started in Virginia Beach. The event is billed as a celebration of the military and live music. The 2027 Patriotic Festival at the Oceanfront will run from May 28 to May 30.

Country music stars Ella Langley, Bailey Zimmerman and Riley Green will headline the 2027 Patriotic Festival. Zimmerman will perform on Friday, Langley on Saturday and Green will close the event out on Sunday.

Access to pre-sale tickets for the 2027 Patriotic Festival will open on June 4 at 10 a.m. The general tickets will go on sale on June 5 at 10 a.m. Click here for more information.

Watch previous coverage: Patriotic Festival set to return to the Virginia Beach Oceanfront in 2027

Patriotic Festival set to return to the Virginia Beach Oceanfront in 2027

"This lineup is everything we envisioned for the Patriotic Festival's return to Virginia Beach," said Patriotic Festival co-founder Ira Agricola.

The Patriotic Festival moved to Norfolk back in 2022, with its event this year being held at the Scope Arena from Friday to Sunday. Zach Top, Brooks & Dunn and The Red Clay Strays will headline the 2026 Patriotic Festival.

IMGoing Events, Whisper Concerts and the City of Virginia Beach worked in collaboration to bring the Patriotic Festival back to the Oceanfront. Organizers say capacity needs and sponsorships prompted the Patriotic Festival's return to the Oceanfront.

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