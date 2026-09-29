Preschooler dies from flu complications in Eastern Virginia: VDH

NORFOLK, Va. — A preschooler died of complications from the flu in Eastern Virginia, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

This is the third confirmed pediatric death associated with the flu in the 2025-2026 flu season, according to the VDH. The child was from the Eastern region of Virginia, but the department is not providing any additional information to protect the family's privacy.

The level of respiratory illnesses in Virginia is low and stable as of Sept. 19. The 2025-2026 flu season ends Oct. 3, and the 2026-2027 starts the next day on Oct. 4. The VDH recommends the following tips to prevent the flu:

