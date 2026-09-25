Virginia mom walking Saturday so no other mother has to feel what she feels: 'My son was my heart'

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A Portsmouth mother will return Saturday for a fentanyl overdose awareness walk started in honor of her son, who died after taking a pill she said he did not know contained fentanyl.

Wilma White took part in the first walk last year and will return this year to remember Derrick Hightower II and other people who have lost their lives to overdoses.

“I don't want another mother to go through what I'm going through,” White said.

White said Hightower was a great son, father and friend, known to many as Sh-Mu.

“Every day... I think about him every day,” White said.

In 2024, Hightower was dealing with severe tooth pain. He had recently started a new job, but his health insurance had not yet taken effect.

White said he took a pill for the pain without knowing it contained fentanyl. After spending days in the hospital, Hightower died at 37 years old on July 3, 2024.

White said she continues to keep his memory close.

“I kiss him, that picture, before I leave out the house to go to work," White said. "And I tell him, ‘Mom, going to work, D. I'll be back.'"

Michael Marshall with First Opportunity LLC started the awareness walk two years ago in Hightower's honor. This year, the walk will also honor other people who have lost their lives to overdoses.

“A lot of times people are going through this alone," Marshall said. "Visibility has not been a key area in some communities.”

The Virginia Department of Health reported 16,416 drug overdose emergency department visits in the state in 2025, a 10% decrease from 2024.

But fentanyl remained a major factor in overdose deaths. It was involved in 68% of overdose deaths in Virginia in 2024, according to the health department.

Marshall said organizers will have Narcan and fentanyl test strips and information available at the walk.

“And we can direct them and connect them to services that same day,” Marshall said.

The Fentanyl Overdose Awareness Walk starts at 10 a.m. Saturday at the corner next to I.C. Norcom High School on the High Street side and will continue to Washington Street.

Organizers are asking participants to wear purple and bring banners and pictures of loved ones they want to remember. Anyone is welcome to join the walk.

“My son was my heart; he was my best friend and I miss his smile,” White said.

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