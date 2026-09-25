Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library reaches 1,111 of 7,000 eligible Portsmouth children

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth is celebrating Dolly Parton Day with a milestone for the city’s youngest readers.

The Dolly Parton Imagination Library has enrolled 1,111 Portsmouth children since the local program launched in April.

Chain Breakers Incorporated is the local program partner, working with daycares and other community agencies to reach families. The organization launched the program with E3: Elevate Early Education, its state partner, and a committee of community members who help enroll children.

Francis Knight Thompson, executive director of Chain Breakers Incorporated, said the organization wants to reach more of the children who are eligible.

“We’ve been told that there are 7,000 eligible children in the city of Portsmouth and so far we’ve enrolled over 1,000 of those children and we still have so many more to go,” Thompson said.

Children from birth through age 5 receive a free, age-appropriate book mailed to their home every month. Thompson said children get excited when they see their names on the books and families have shared positive feedback about the program.

Thompson said the organization also wants to honor Parton for her influence on childhood literacy.

“She has really been a strong influence in the area of literacy for children and families, and so it’s really been something to partner with the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library,” Thompson said.

Families can enroll through Chain Breakers Incorporated’s website, dpilofportsmouth.org. The organization is also seeking donations as enrollment grows. Thompson said $31 can support one child’s books for an entire year.

Sept. 25 is recognized as Dolly Parton Day because it falls on Parton’s birthday and references her song “9 to 5.”

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