Norfolk leaders share updates on casino, MacArthur Mall, Military Circle Mall and East Street Garage

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk city leaders shared updates on four major development projects, including the redevelopment of MacArthur Mall, the East Street Garage, the Norfolk casino, and Military Circle Mall.

MacArthur Mall redevelopment

The city released new renderings showing downtown Norfolk's future without MacArthur Mall. The redevelopment plan envisions a complete transformation featuring retail shops, entertainment destinations, and a grocery store.

The centerpiece will be a central square designed for families to gather and neighborhoods to connect. New hotels will broaden downtown's hospitality offerings. The development will also include homeownership and rental housing options, along with amenities designed to attract businesses to downtown.

East Street Garage

The City Council has not yet voted on the East Street Garage project, but the proposal would award a $15 million design-build contract to Breeden Construction.

The project would include 491 parking spaces. A recent ordinance change would add 30 additional spaces while also demolishing the Sheriff's administrative building and a 103-space surface lot. When complete, the site would offer a total of 624 parking spaces — the highest capacity achievable within budget. If approved, completion is targeted for fall 2027.

Norfolk casino

Norfolk's casino project remains on track for its November 2027 opening.

Military Circle Mall demolition

Demolition of Military Circle Mall is priced at nearly $3 million, with the first phase set to begin next month. This marks the beginning of the end for the aging shopping center, clearing the way for future development in the area.

According to the city, the four projects represent Norfolk's commitment to reimagining its urban landscape, creating more livable spaces, and positioning the city for economic growth.

We will continue to bring updates as more information is released on these projects.

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