More than 17,000 Dominion Energy customers without power Sunday morning

NORFOLK, Va. — More than 17,000 Dominion Energy customers were without power early Sunday as strong winds from a nor’easter continued to sweep across Hampton Roads.

Dominion Energy’s outage map showed widespread outages across the region as of early Sunday morning.

The outages come as gusty winds continue to impact the area, with the storm bringing the potential for downed trees and power lines.

Dominion Energy did not provide immediate estimated restoration times for many of the outages.

Crews will work to restore power as conditions allow. Customers should stay away from downed power lines and report outages or damaged electrical equipment to Dominion Energy.

The storm is expected to continue impacting parts of Hampton Roads Sunday.

News 3 will continue tracking the outages and the nor’easter’s impacts across the region.

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