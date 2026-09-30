Teens, social media and mental health: What parents should watch for

NORFOLK, Va. — September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, and a local psychotherapist says there are clear warning signs parents should watch for — and real steps families can take — as concerns grow about teens' relationship with social media.

A 2025 study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association found that 31% of youth surveyed showed signs of addictive social media use, and that those behaviors were linked to a higher risk of suicidal behaviors and ideations.

Dr. Sarah Williams, a licensed clinical psychotherapist, said many parents underestimate how much time their children spend on social media platforms.

"Oftentimes parents are not aware of how much their children are engaging in social media," Williams said.

Williams said parents should watch for changes in sleep, mood, and daily routines — including pulling away from friends, dropping grades, or losing interest in activities they used to love.

She said beyond setting screen time limits, the key is giving young people meaningful outlets and something to be curious about.

"We can mitigate the over utilization of social media by continuing to offer alternatives, offer competing alternatives, activities that young people are interested in, clubs, organizations, free concerts," Williams said.

"All these different activities that they can do to stay engaged because social media is the draw is the engagement, the curiosity," Williams said.

If you or someone you know is struggling or needs help, help is available 24 hours a day by calling or texting 988 — the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

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